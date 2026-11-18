Bombay High Court Quashes ED's Money Laundering Complaint Against IRS Officer Sachin Sawant Over Lack Of Prosecution Sanction | ANI

Mumbai: Even after five years of having sought prosecution sanction against IRS officer Sachin Sawant, booked in a money laundering case linked to corruption charges, the Enforcement Directorate could not obtain it. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday hence quashed the prosecution complaint filed against him by ED.

Justice Milind Jadhav, while quashing the prosecution complaint against Sawant filed without prior prosecution sanction, observed that, "If prior sanction is not obtained in such a case the defect is not curable and goes to the very root of the proceedings which is the foundational jurisdictional issue thereby rendering all subsequent actions involving continuing prosecution legally unsustainable."

If prior sanction is not obtained in such a case, the defect is not curable and goes to the very root of the proceedings, which is the foundational jurisdictional issue, thereby rendering all subsequent actions involving continuing prosecution legally unsustainable.

Corruption And Disproportionate Assets Allegations

Sawant, who was posted as Deputy Director at ED's zonal office, was accused of demanding a bribe and also of having disproportionate assets. As per the case registered by CBI, Sawant, during the period from January 12, 2011, to August 31, 2020, amassed huge assets in his name and in the names of his family members, and they incurred huge expenditure to the tune of Rs 2.45 crore, which was disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

Based on the case registered by CBI, ED too initiated a money laundering probe in December 2022. ED had submitted a prosecution complaint against him and six others for money laundering on August 25, 2023. The special court had accepted the complaint and issued summons to all the accused by order dated August 31, 2023.

Sawant Challenges Special Court Order

The order accepting the prosecution complaint was challenged by Sawant's lawyers, Mithilesh Mishra and Hrituraj Singh, before the High Court. Mishra contended before the court that, Sawant being a public servant, it was necessary for ED to obtain prior sanction of the competent authority, that is, the Central Government, for prosecution. He further prayed that the order of the Special Court taking cognizance is ex facie illegal, unsustainable and liable to be set aside.

The plea was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that prior sanction is required, provided that his prosecution is for acts committed in the course of his normal day-to-day duties assigned to him.

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High Court Rules Prior Sanction Mandatory

Justice Milind Jadhav, however, dismissed the objection raised by the prosecution and held that, "it was necessary for the learned Special Court to ensure that prior sanction was obtained before taking cognizance of the complaint against Petitioner because it is an admitted position that Petitioner was a Civil Servant / Public Servant during the relevant period and was not removable from his office without the sanction of the Central Government."

"Thus in such circumstances, ED was mandatorily required to obtain prior sanction before filing the complaint and in the absence of such sanction the learned Special Court ought not to have taken cognizance of the complaint," the court added.

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