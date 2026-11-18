Maharashtra Legislature's Winter Session To Begin In Nagpur On December 7, Key Bills & Debates Expected | X - MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 7 to 18, 2026, following a decision taken at a meeting of the Legislative Business Advisory Committees of the Assembly and Council at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The two-week session will begin on Monday, December 7, and conclude on Friday, December 18. The meeting also reviewed the proposed legislative business and discussed the scheduling of proceedings during the session.

Senior Leaders Attend Advisory Committee Meeting

The meeting was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir and Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode.

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