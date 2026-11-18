Mumbai's Prabhadevi Housing Society Placed Under Administrator Following Removal Of Managing Committee | File Pic

Mumbai: An administrator took charge of Technocrat Co-operative Housing Society in Prabhadevi on November 13 in the presence of police after its former managing committee members allegedly refused to hand over the society’s records and office despite being disqualified.

Advocate Vishal Nimbalkar, the authorised administrator, took over following directions from the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, G-South Ward, and the Collector’s office. His appointment followed the disqualification of six committee members, which left the society without a functioning committee and disrupted its day-to-day affairs.

Free Press Journal on October 30 had first reported about the deputy registrar’s orders debarring the committee members for six years.

Six Committee Members Disqualified

Deputy Registrar Dr Anjali Waghmare disqualified the six members on October 12 and barred them from being re-elected, co-opted or re-nominated to the committee for five years. Society member Paresh Shah had complained that the committee repeatedly failed to provide certified copies of financial and administrative records despite receiving advance blank cheques for photocopying charges.

Waghmare held that the committee had violated Section 154B-8 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, which gives members the right to inspect society records and obtain copies of specified documents.

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Police Assistance Sought For Takeover

According to the takeover proceedings, Nimbalkar approached the society on October 14, but the former committee members did not hand over the records or possession of the office. On November 4, the Deputy Registrar sought action from the Collector’s office under Section 80(2) of the Act. Two days later, the Collector’s office directed Dadar Police Station to provide protection. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) approved a three-member team on November 12.

Nimbalkar said he had approached the tehsildar’s office for orders to take possession in the presence of police after the former committee members refused to cooperate.

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Administrator Confirms Peaceful Takeover

“The entire takeover was conducted peacefully. We have sealed the evidence and will now work towards the smooth functioning of the society,” Nimbalkar said.

Former secretary Sunil Mehta said he was travelling and did not comment on the matter. Shah said former bureaucrats and senior officials had supported his efforts to restore statutory governance. He alleged the committee continued to disregard the law after being disqualified.

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