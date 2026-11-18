Mumbai Prabhadevi Housing Society Taken Over By Administrator With Police Help After 6 Committee Members Disqualified Over Denial Of Records | File Pic

Mumbai: An administrator has taken charge of the affairs of Technocrat Co-operative Housing Society in Prabhadevi after the society’s former managing committee members allegedly refused to hand over its records and office despite being disqualified. The committee was disqualified, following a complaint filed by one of the society members, after the society had failed to provide him with certified copies of financial and administrative documents.

Advocate Vishal Nimbalkar, appointed as the authorised administrator, took over the society’s charge on November 13 in the presence of a police team. The takeover followed directions from the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, G-South Ward, and the Collector’s office, which sought police assistance after the former committee members did not cooperate in handing over the society’s records.

Six Committee Members Disqualified For Five Years

The six managing committee members had been disqualified by Deputy Registrar Dr Anjali Waghmare through an order dated October 12. They were also barred from being re-elected, co-opted or re-nominated to the committee for five years. The action followed a complaint by society member Paresh Shah, who alleged that the committee had repeatedly failed to provide certified copies of records despite receiving advance blank cheques towards photocopying charges.

The Deputy Registrar had held that the committee violated its statutory obligations under Section 154B-8 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, which provides members the right to inspect society records and obtain copies of specified documents.

Following the disqualification, the society was left without a functioning managing committee, creating difficulties in carrying out its day-to-day affairs. Nimbalkar was appointed to take over its administration.

Police Assistance Sought For Society Takeover

According to the sequence of events recorded in the takeover proceedings, Nimbalkar had approached the society on October 14 seeking its official documents. However, the former committee members did not hand over the records and possession of the office.

On November 4, the Deputy Registrar wrote to the Collector’s office seeking action under Section 80(2) of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960. On November 6, the Collector’s office directed Dadar Police Station to provide protection to the administrator for taking over the society’s charge. The police subsequently sought approval for a three-member team, which was granted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) on November 12. On November 13, Adv Nimbalkar, accompanied by the police team, formally took charge of the society.

Administrator Confirms Peaceful Takeover

Adv Nimbalkar confirmed the takeover and said he, as an administrator, had initially approached the former committee members seeking access to the society’s books and records. However, after they refused to cooperate, he approached the tehsildar’s office for orders to take possession in the presence of police.

“The entire takeover was conducted peacefully. We have sealed the evidence and will now work towards the smooth functioning of the society,” Nimbalkar said.

When contacted, the society’s former secretary, Sunil Mehta, said he was travelling and did not comment on anything concerning the subject.

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Complainant Raises Concerns Over Statutory Compliance

Meanwhile, the complainant, Paresh Shah, said his efforts to restore statutory governance in the society had received support from former bureaucrats and senior officials. He alleged that the disqualified managing committee had continued to disregard the law despite the disqualification order. The administrator has taken charge under the statutory process, and the society’s day-to-day affairs are now expected to be carried out under his supervision.

According to the complainant, Paresh Shah, he had alleged that the managing committee had failed to provide documents despite repeated requests and had already furnished advance blank cheques towards photocopy charges. Shah had sought bills and invoices for professional and legal fees incurred between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024; managing committee meeting records from February 2022 onwards; bills, vouchers and quotations relating to lift procurement and outsourced accounting; and Part-I audit reports for the financial years 2016-17 to 2023-24.

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