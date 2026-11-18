Mumbai PWD Eyes 256 MMRDA-Held Flats At Powai's Hill Grange For Staff Housing, Final Transfer Hinges On Deputy CM-Chaired Authority Meeting | Representational Image

Mumbai: The state's General Administration Department (GAD) issued a government resolution to hand over 256 flats in the Hill Grange building at Powai to the Public Works Department as government residential quarters. These flats are in possession of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). As per the MMRDA official, in its upcoming Authority meeting, which is chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the chairman of MMRDA and UD Minister, the said proposal will be tabled, and as per the remark made in the said Authority meeting, further action will be taken.

The official said the procedural steps will be completed before the final handover is effected, in line with the GR and the Authority's decision.

256 Flats Identified For Permanent Transfer

The flats are located in Sector-11, Hill Grange (Ground + 25 floors), built by developer Hiranandani under the Powai Area Development Scheme.

As per the GR, the GAD directed that the 132 flats in A-Wing on floors 1 to 17 - 66 flats of 40 sq.m. and 66 flats of 80 sq.m. - and 124 flats in B-Wing on floors 1 to 16 - 62 flats of 40 sq.m. and 62 flats of 80 sq.m. - be transferred permanently on an "as is where is" basis from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the PWD.

MMRDA Faces Financial And Revenue Concerns

With the MMRDA undertaking large-scale infrastructure projects involving investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees, timely revenue generation and recovery of outstanding dues are crucial to sustaining its financial commitments. However, the sudden decision could affect the Authority’s credit line to some extent, sources said. The MMRDA is already grappling with arrears of over Rs 2,800 crore from various government bodies, making their recovery critical for the execution of projects proposed in its 2026-27 Budget. The Authority has earmarked Rs 44,277.93 crore for development projects and schemes during the financial year. With limited revenue streams and substantial financial commitments, the MMRDA will have to carefully manage its credit exposure and cash flow to ensure that ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects do not face funding constraints, sources stressed.

Read Also Mumbai's HBT Trauma Centre Launches Dedicated OPD Services Twice A Week To Improve Patient Care

Government Housing Shortage Prompts Decision

The GR notes that due to inadequate availability of government housing, many eligible officers and employees are forced to live in privately rented accommodation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, bearing a heavy financial burden and long travel time to offices. Against the backdrop of rising private rents, the government said it was necessary to increase the stock of government quarters.

The Executive Engineer, North Mumbai (PWD), Andheri, has been directed to immediately take possession of the flats from MMRDA and record them in the Permanent Register of Buildings.

Also Watch:

Powai Development Scheme And Court Orders

The flats trace back to the tripartite agreement dated November 19, 1986, for the Powai Area Development Scheme. Under the scheme, 15% of the flats were to be transferred to the Government / MMRDA.

Following orders of the Bombay High Court dated February 21, 2012, and October 3, 2017, and a letter from the Urban Development Department dated October 29, 2021, MMRDA took possession of the 256 flats from the developer on behalf of the Government.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/