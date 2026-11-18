Mumbai's HBT Trauma Centre Launches Dedicated OPD Services Twice A Week To Improve Patient Care | Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over lifestyle-related diseases in the city, the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari has started a specialised outpatient department (OPD) for diabetes management and weight control. The initiative aims to provide patients with regular medical consultation, guidance on blood sugar control and lifestyle modifications to prevent complications associated with diabetes.

The specialised OPD will operate every Tuesday and Saturday between 11 am and 1 pm. Patients will receive consultation and structured guidance on managing diabetes, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, dietary changes and weight management.

Over 68,000 Diabetes Patients Under Treatment

The move comes against the backdrop of a significant diabetes burden in Mumbai. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department, 68,886 diabetes patients are receiving treatment through its network of 447 healthcare facilities. Additionally, 4,92,932 individuals have been screened for diabetes and hypertension at the civic body's Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) corners.

The BMC's data also highlights the importance of preventive healthcare. Its NCD programme has provided dietary counselling to 1,20,422 patients through dietitians to help manage diabetes and hypertension.

BMC Survey Highlights Pre-Diabetes Concerns

Earlier, a BMC survey conducted under its Salt-Sugar Campaign 2025 found that 15.6 per cent of respondents were in the pre-diabetic category. The survey, involving 5,000 participants, highlighted the need for early detection and greater awareness about unhealthy dietary habits and lifestyle-related risks.

In addition, nearly 1.20 lakh patients were undergoing diabetes treatment at municipal dispensaries and Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics. The BMC has also established NCD corners in 26 civic hospitals to facilitate screening among people above 30 years of age.

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Specialised OPD To Strengthen Preventive Healthcare

With the launch of the specialised OPD, HBT Trauma Care Centre aims to strengthen access to diabetes-related healthcare services at the hospital level and encourage patients to seek timely medical advice rather than approaching hospitals only after complications develop.

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