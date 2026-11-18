Mumbai Actress Loses Bag Containing Makeup Products & Valuables Worth ₹43,500 During Instagram Reel Shoot In Bandra | Representational Image

Mumbai: An actress lost her handbag containing makeup products, clothes, accessories and cash worth approximately ₹43,500 while shooting promotional Instagram reels for a skincare brand at Carter Road in Bandra West on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Simran Kawaljeet Singh Rana (30), a resident of Andheri West, works as an actress and features in promotional reels for various companies to advertise their products. On November 17, around 1.30 pm, Rana had visited Carter Road with members of the team of a skincare products company, including Siddhi Khurana, Kareena Atre, Taha Khan and Rahul, to shoot promotional reels for the brand's Instagram page.

Handbag Contained Makeup And Personal Belongings

She had brought a black handbag containing makeup products worth approximately ₹25,000, including lipstick, mascara, kajal, lip gloss, foundation, concealer, moisturiser and sunscreen. The bag also contained clothes, footwear, a white mobile phone charger, earphones and keys collectively worth around ₹15,000, along with a wallet containing ₹3,500 in cash.

Bag Left Near Carter Road Seashore

The actress had initially kept the bag inside the company's car. During the shoot, when she needed her makeup products, she asked for the bag to be brought from the car. Kareena Atre, one of the company employees, brought it but allegedly placed it on a concrete seating platform near the seashore beside Carter Road Police Chowky without informing the actress.

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Actress Files Complaint With Khar Police

After completing the shoot, Rana enquired about her handbag and was told that it had been left on the platform. However, when the team went to retrieve it, the bag was missing. They searched the surrounding area but could not find it. Suspecting that an unidentified person had stolen the handbag along with its contents, the actress approached Khar Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and are investigating the matter.

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