'This Is Illegal': DDLJ Actress Pooja Ruparel Breaks Down As She Slams BMC Over Cutting Of 'Heritage' Tree At Mumbai's Versova Park - VIDEO |

Actress Pooja Ruparel, best known for playing Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the removal of trees at Nana Nani Park in Versova, Mumbai. In a video shared on social media, Pooja is seen recording BMC workers cutting down a tree and expressing her anger over the alleged act.

Calling it a heritage tree, she said, "That's a heritage tree that they have just cut." In another part of the video, she questioned the authorities, saying, "This is our tree. This is not their tree to cut. They can't do this, this is illegal."

She further alleged that the BMC was cutting down a protected heritage tree and exclaimed, "BMC is cutting the heritage tree. Our heritage tree. This is protected in our Constitution."

Pooja further alleged that civic workers misrepresented the tree's age by claiming it was only 35 years old. She pointed out that a woman, who is around 50, said the banyan tree had already been there when she arrived. Sharing the video, Pooja captioned it, "They Felled a Sacred Protected Banyan Tree by Lying About its Age and Only Caring About their Profit! This is not What We Pay Taxes For!"

Pooja Ruparel is not the only actor opposing the BMC's tree-cutting plans. Richa Chadha has also questioned the proposed felling of trees at Nana Nani Park, while Dia Mirza has joined residents in protesting against the environmental impact of the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road Project.

The controversy over tree cutting at Nana Nani Park in Versova is linked to the Mumbai Coastal Road North Project, which aims to improve connectivity between Versova and Bhayandar by reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion across Mumbai's western suburbs. As part of Package A, which covers the Versova–Bangur Nagar stretch, the BMC's plan involves constructing an elevated road with supporting pillars inside the park. According to The Indian Express, 184 trees were proposed to be felled and another 164 transplanted across the Versova project stretch, with nearly 80 of the affected trees located within Nana Nani Park. The original plan to clear the park was revised following residents' protests in August 2025, but the revised alignment has continued to draw criticism. Residents and environmental activists have raised concerns over the loss of green cover, the impact on the park's walking track and public spaces, and have even suggested alternative routes to minimise tree loss.

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