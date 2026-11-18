'Aap Ko Aur Kaam Nahi Hai': Actor Richa Chadha Slams BMC Over Proposed Cutting Of 80 Trees At Versova Park For Coastal Road | File Photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on Wednesday criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the proposed removal of trees at Nana Nani Park in Versova for the Mumbai Coastal Road North Project.

Taking to X, the actress questioned the civic body's decision to remove mature trees at a time when Mumbai is grappling with deteriorating air quality.

Her remarks came amid growing opposition from residents over the proposed felling of trees inside the park, which serves as an important green space for the people in the suburb.

'You Didn't Plant Them, Citizens Did': Richa Chadha Slams BMC

In her post, Chadha questioned the civic authorities over the proposed tree removal. “Dear @mybmc, why are you cutting trees in Nana Nani Park in Versova? You didn't plant them; the citizens did,” she wrote.

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The actress also raised concerns about the impact of losing mature trees amid Mumbai's worsening air quality. “Aap ko aur kaam nahi hai to log batayenge kya kya kaam hai karne ke liye (If you have no other work, people will tell you what work needs to be done). Versova peeps, anti-humans are at it again,” she added.

80 Trees At Nana Nani Park Marked For Felling

As many as 348 trees in Versova are expected to be affected by the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road North Project, according to reports. Of these, nearly 80 trees are located inside Nana Nani Park, The Indian Express reported.

The BMC has reportedly pasted notices on several trees inside the park, indicating that they have been identified for removal under Package A of the Coastal Road Phase II project.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Loss Of Green Space

Following the civic officials move, the residents in the locality have expressed concern over the proposal, claiming they were not adequately informed before the notices appeared.

For residents of Versova, Nana Nani Park is an important space used by senior citizens, children and families.

What Is Mumbai Coastal Road North Project?

The proposed Mumbai Coastal Road North Project aims to improve connectivity between Versova and Dahisar. The approximately 20-km corridor is estimated to cost around Rs 20,000 crore and is intended to ease traffic congestion along the western suburbs.

The project forms part of Mumbai's broader coastal road development plans, which seek to improve north-south road connectivity.

The first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road, connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has already opened to traffic.

However, the proposed northern extension has faced environmental concerns over its potential impact on trees and existing public spaces.

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