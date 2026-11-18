Rais Shaikh questioned the BMC in connection with the setting up of a floating deck in the Arabian Sea for a wedding. | File photo/Facebook

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Wednesday questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in connection with the setting up of an around 24,000 sq ft floating deck in the Arabian Sea for a wedding.

The Bhiwandi (East) MLA remarked on X: “Mumbai’s sea cannot become a VIP extension of someone’s bungalow.”

He added: "If all permissions for the reported 27,000 sq ft wedding platform are in place, the BJP-led government should publish them along with the environmental safeguards. A private celebration cannot be above public scrutiny."

Mumbai’s sea cannot become a VIP extension of someone’s bungalow.If all permissions for the reported 27,000 sq ft wedding platform are in place, the BJP-led government should publish them along with the environmental safeguards. A private celebration cannot be above public scrutiny. https://t.co/ROncBXkwOd — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) November 17, 2026

The floating deck has been set up behind Ruia House on Walkeshwar Road for a weekend. The area where the structure has been erected falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and locals have raised questions about potential marine environmental damage, apart from noise pollution during the wedding festivities.

They have also questioned the special consideration given to the family when common citizens are refused permissions citing safety, security and environmental concerns.

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