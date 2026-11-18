Residents have raised environmental and noise pollution concerns over a temporary wedding platform proposed behind Ruia House on Walkeshwar Road | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Malabar Hill residents have raised objections against the erection of an around 24,000 sq ft floating deck in the Arabian Sea behind Ruia House on Walkeshwar Road for a wedding.

The area falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and locals have raised questions about potential marine environmental damage, apart from noise pollution during the wedding festivities.

They have also questioned the special consideration given to the family when common citizens are refused permissions citing safety, security and environmental concerns.

Residents Question Environmental And Safety Concerns

Local activist Sanjay Shirke said, "I am raising objections from October. Earlier this month, I also wrote to all concerned authorities, including the Chief Minister's Office, Mumbai Collector, BMC and others. The massive floating deck in the Arabian Sea cannot be erected without access from the bungalow from behind. Common citizens are not allowed to venture into CRZ zones during Ganpati visarjan or festivals like Chhath Puja. Fishermen are also stopped at certain locations by coastal police. Isn't there a safety or environmental damage issue now?" he questioned.

MCZMA Grants Permission For 103 Days

The Free Press Journal had reported on September 5 that Ruia House at Malabar Hill was set to host a wedding, with a temporary event platform to be erected by Rupa Investments Ltd at the sprawling property after clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The structure covers 2,105.29 sq mt of the 4,595.36-sq-mt project site, and portions of the property fall under CRZ-IB and CRZ-II. As per MCZMA permission, the party received permission to erect the floating deck from September 1 to December 12, a total of 103 days.

Apart from MCZMA, the applicant has also obtained the required NOCs from the Mumbai Port Authority, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other concerned authorities.

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Residents Raise Noise Pollution Concerns

Tushar Prabhoo, a resident of Malabar Hill, said, "By erecting such a big deck and holding private events on it, not only will the marine environment be harmed, but locals will also face noise pollution. It is unfair that different rules are applied to common citizens and big names."

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