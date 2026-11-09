Mumbai: BMC's Malabar Hill Reservoir Project Faces Fresh Opposition Over Proposed Felling Of 84 Trees Near Hanging Garden | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed alternative water reservoir at Malabar Hill has drawn criticism from residents and environmentalists after reports emerged that 84 trees would be felled as part of the project.

Residents oppose tree felling

BMC Tree Committee member Nilesh Baxi, who has opposed the project since 2023, said that the trees around Hanging Garden were significantly larger than those within the garden, which is situated atop an existing reservoir.

“Unlike the relatively smaller trees inside the Hanging Garden, which are located atop a reservoir, those around the garden are bigger. This shows that if the authorities are determined to push through a project, they will find a way regardless of the consequences,” added Baxi, reported by The Times of India.

Locals question reservoir location

Meanwhile, local resident Sanjay Shirke, who has also opposed the project, said Malabar Hill is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the city. He alleged that instead of increasing the area's green cover, the government was attempting to destroy its natural beauty through such projects.

Another resident said that locals were not opposed to the reservoir itself but objected to the felling of trees in the neighbourhood.

BMC begins preliminary project work

Meanwhile, civic officials said preliminary work on the project had begun and that trees within the construction footprint would have to be removed to make way for the alternative tank. The proposed reservoir will come up on a plot behind Hanging Garden, where existing staff quarters will also be demolished.

The BMC has revised its plan for the 52-million-litre-per-day (MLD) reservoir, with officials maintaining that the project is crucial to ensuring an uninterrupted water supply to South Mumbai.

Revised proposal reduces affected trees

However, the revised proposal has reduced the number of trees affected compared to the original plan submitted in 2023. The earlier proposal involved demolishing and rebuilding the existing reservoir alongside constructing an alternative tank. At the time, the BMC had stated that it would cut down 189 trees and would transplant another 200, bringing the total number of affected trees to 389.

Following protests by residents, particularly over the project's potential impact on Hanging Garden, the civic body was forced to revisit its proposal.

Residents have continued to question the choice of location, arguing that if an additional reservoir is necessary, it could be constructed at another suitable site within pipeline reach rather than in an ecologically sensitive area.