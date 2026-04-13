Residents Oppose BMC's 52 ML Alternate Tank Plan At Malabar Hill, Seek IIT Roorkee Consultation For Better Solutions

Local residents are seeking better solutions to the alternate tank for repairs of the Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) to ensure uninterrupted water supply with minimal impact. | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: Local residents are seeking better solutions to the alternate tank for repairs of the Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) to ensure uninterrupted water supply with minimal impact. They will also be consulting experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for technically sound alternatives.

IIT Roorkee's June 2024 Report

In a June 2024 report based on inputs from the BMC, IIT-Roorkee recommended constructing a new 52 million-litre (ML) tank. However, residents who met Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar at the civic headquarters on Monday evening opposed the plan to build a 52 ML three-tier alternative reservoir within the protected Hanging Gardens precinct. They have challenged the recommendation, alleging it is based on incorrect data provided by the civic body and arguing that key assumptions on storage requirements and operational constraints are flawed.

The proposed tank is planned on land behind Hanging Gardens, requiring demolition of existing staff quarters. Residents have also objected to the location, contending that if an additional tank is necessary, it could be built at any suitable site within pipeline reach rather than within a sensitive ecological zone. Activist Zoru Bhathena, who has been following the issue since the beginning, said, “We raised all our points, and the senior official said they would respond to them. They have assured us of arranging a video conference with IIT-R, where we can have a one-on-one discussion on finding better solutions to the MHR alternate tank issue.” Bangar was unavailable for comment.

Last week, residents wrote to Ashwini Bhide seeking a meeting on the issue. They also met Guardian Minister and local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha along with civic officials. However, the fate of the MHR remains undecided. The century-old reservoir beneath Hanging Gardens supplies 147 MLD of water to South Mumbai. Following a 2022 audit that flagged structural concerns, the BMC approved a reconstruction plan worth nearly Rs 698 crore. Amid the protests, the BMC shelved its plan in 2023 to demolish and reconstruct the reservoir. Instead, it shifted to a phased repair strategy that necessitates the construction of an alternative tank. Under a revised design featuring an alternate tank, the number of affected trees has been reduced to 76.

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