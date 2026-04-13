11 Killed As Cement Mixer Rams Eco Taxi In Kalyan-Murbad; Overloaded Vehicle Was Carrying Double Its Capacity

11 Killed As Cement Mixer Rams Eco Taxi In Kalyan-Murbad |

Thane: A devastating road accident in on Monday morning claimed the lives of 11 passengers after a cement mixer truck rammed into a shared Eco taxi on the Kalyan–Murbad road near Rayate bridge. All occupants of the taxi died on the spot, making it one of the deadliest road mishaps in the region in recent times.

According to preliminary information, the collision occurred around 10:30 am when the speeding cement mixer truck crashed head-on into a black-and-yellow Eco taxi ferrying passengers. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled leaving no chance of survival for those inside.

Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene, stating that the taxi was reduced to a heap of twisted metal within seconds. The force of the crash trapped the victims inside the wreckage, and rescue teams had to undertake a strenuous operation to retrieve the bodies. Personnel from and emergency responders rushed to the spot and later shifted the deceased to a nearby facility for post-mortem.

Grief Engulfs Murbad Region

Most of the victims hailed from and surrounding areas, casting a pall of gloom across the region. Families have been left shattered, with multiple households losing their primary breadwinners in the tragedy. A large crowd gathered at the accident site, leading to temporary chaos before police restored order and resumed traffic movement.

Lives Lost in a Split Second

The victims had stepped out early in the morning for work and daily responsibilities, unaware that it would be their final journey. The tragedy has left behind grieving families—parents waiting for their children, and children hoping for the return of their fathers—hopes that will now never be fulfilled.

Overloading and Negligence Under Scrutiny

The accident has once again brought attention to the rampant issue of overloading in shared taxis operating between Kalyan and Murbad. Despite repeated complaints, strict enforcement by traffic authorities and the Regional Transport Office has remained inconsistent. Early reports suggest that the Eco taxi, designed to carry six passengers (5+1), was carrying 11 people at the time of the Accident nearly double its permitted capacity.

Victims Identified

Of the 11 deceased, eight were men and three women. The identified victims are:

Prashant alias Bablu Rupesh Chandane (21), Devgaon, Murbad

Bhushan Ghorpade (49), Andheri, Mumbai Revenue Assistant

Jija Govinda Kembari (50), Tembhre, Murbad

Ananta Pawar, Sakhare, Murbad

Deepak Gavli, resident of Kalyan

Ganpat Jainu Madhe (32), Devralwadi, Murbad

Sneha Mohpe (22), Narayangav, Murbad

Mansi Mohpe (20), Narayangav, Murbad

Prathamesh Mohpe (17), Narayangav, Murbad

The identities of two victims are yet to be confirmed.

Probe Underway

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, with possibilities including overspeeding and driver negligence being examined. have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Pratap Sarnaik’s Statement

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed deep anguish over the tragic accident, stating:This heart-wrenching incident has cast a shadow of grief across the state. We stand in solidarity with the families of the deceased and pray for the peace of the departed souls. Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle with a capacity of 5+1 was carrying 11 passengers, which is deeply concerning. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. While the Transport Department continues to take action against illegal passenger transport it is equally important for citizens to act responsibly. Commuters must avoid travelling in overloaded vehicles and prioritise safe and lawful travel.

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