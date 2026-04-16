Malabar Hill Reservoir Row: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Backs BMC’s 52 MLD Alternate Tank Near Hanging Gardens Amid Opposition

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Backs BMC’s 52 MLD Alternate Tank Near Hanging Gardens Amid Opposition | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 16: Malabar Hill MLA and Joint Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has backed the BMC’s proposal to build a 52 million litres daily (MLD) capacity alternate tank, calling it essential to meet South Mumbai’s water demand during the repair of the century-old Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR).

Residents oppose proposed location

The proposed alternate tank is planned on a plot behind the iconic Hanging Gardens, requiring demolition of existing staff quarters. Residents have objected to the location, contending that if an additional tank is necessary, it could be built at any suitable site within pipeline reach rather than within a sensitive ecological zone.

Lodha stresses need for planning

On Thursday, Lodha said that although repairs to the five compartments of the century-old reservoir can be undertaken in phases, they would still result in reduced water supply during the repair period.

“We will also have to plan for the low water supply during the duration of the repairs of the existing old reservoir,” he noted. Lodha also said that the first meeting on the issue has already been held with local residents.

Consultations and continued opposition

Last week, Lodha and civic officials met residents at Hanging Garden to discuss the project. However, residents remain firm in their opposition and plan to consult experts from the Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee to explore alternative solutions for the proposed tank, aiming to ensure uninterrupted water supply with minimal impact during the MHR repairs.

In October 2023, Lodha had supported the residents’ concerns and urged the BMC to conduct a geological study and technical analysis to explore ways to protect Hanging Garden.

Background and revised plan

The century-old reservoir beneath Hanging Gardens supplies 147 MLD of water to South Mumbai. Following a 2022 audit that flagged structural concerns, the BMC approved a reconstruction plan worth nearly Rs 698 crore.

Amid the protests, the BMC shelved its plan in 2023 to demolish and reconstruct the reservoir. Instead, it shifted to a phased repair strategy that necessitates the construction of an alternative tank. Under a revised design featuring an alternate tank, the number of affected trees has been reduced to 76.

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Skill training initiative

The state government will launch 100 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Skill Training Centres in the first phase to boost youth employability. Lodha has urged Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to allocate space for the centres in the city and suburbs.

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