 TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sees Major Dip, Anupamaa Continues Victory Reign
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sees Major Dip, Anupamaa Continues Victory Reign

TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sees Major Dip, Anupamaa Continues Victory Reign

The Free Press Journal is now back with the updated TRP ranking of your favourite shows for this week.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

Thursdays transalte to TRPs in the dictionary of every television enthusiast. This week the TRP charts have seen a shocking downfall and also a few shocking rises of your favourite shows. Without further ado, lets find out where do your favourite TV shows stand this week.

Read Also
'Every Time Ektaa Kapoor Felt TRP Wasn’t Good, She Said Kisi Ko Maar Do': Shweta Tiwari Recalls...
article-image

No.5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The shocking downfall which we earlier mentioned is that of Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has surprisingly witnessed a huge fall on the TRP charts and has suffered a significant dip in the viewership. Looks like, the audience of the show has been having a tough time in accepting the new cast and story line of the show.

Read Also
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj-Starrer To Be A LOVE TRIANGLE; Here's...
article-image

No.4: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora starrer Udne Ki Aasha has seen an improvement in the number game this week and has risen up to the fourth spot. The show this week has secured 1.9 points.

Read Also
Ayesha Singh Opens Up On Working With Kanwar Dhillon In Udne Ki Aasha: 'He Was Always In His Zone...
article-image

No.3: Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak has been a constant performer on the TRP charts ever since its inception. This week too the show has maintained its legacy and has secured the third spot with 2.1 points.

Read Also
TRP Stars: Jhanak Now Dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops...
article-image

No.2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Only and only improvement for Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has maintained its spot on the TRP charts this week too and has secured the second spot with 2.2 points. The current track of the show witnesses Armaan trying his best to win Abhira back in his life.

Read Also
'It's Almost Magical How Things Happen For Me': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani...
article-image

No.1: Anupamaa:

Ruling the TRP charts as usual, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is once again numero uno with 2.6 points. The current track of the show revolves around Anuj confessing his feelings to Anupamaa and breaking off his relationship with Shruti.

Read Also
Anupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed...
article-image

While Mangal Lakshmi and Laughter Chef has dropped on the TRP charts, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has made a steady comeback and has secured the sixth spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pagalariyaan OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Pagalariyaan OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Sex Addiction Was Difficult': Jason Shah Says He Won't Have Sex With Partner Before Marriage

'Sex Addiction Was Difficult': Jason Shah Says He Won't Have Sex With Partner Before Marriage

Exploding Kittens OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Exploding Kittens OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sees Major Dip, Anupamaa Continues Victory Reign

TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sees Major Dip, Anupamaa Continues Victory Reign

Ahead Of Indian 2 Release, Catch 10 Interesting Facts About Kamal Haasan's 1996 Blockbuster

Ahead Of Indian 2 Release, Catch 10 Interesting Facts About Kamal Haasan's 1996 Blockbuster