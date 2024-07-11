TRP Stars: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sees Major Dip, Anupamaa Continues Victory Reign

Thursdays transalte to TRPs in the dictionary of every television enthusiast. This week the TRP charts have seen a shocking downfall and also a few shocking rises of your favourite shows. Without further ado, lets find out where do your favourite TV shows stand this week.

No.5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

The shocking downfall which we earlier mentioned is that of Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has surprisingly witnessed a huge fall on the TRP charts and has suffered a significant dip in the viewership. Looks like, the audience of the show has been having a tough time in accepting the new cast and story line of the show.

No.4: Udne Ki Aasha:

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora starrer Udne Ki Aasha has seen an improvement in the number game this week and has risen up to the fourth spot. The show this week has secured 1.9 points.

No.3: Jhanak:

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak has been a constant performer on the TRP charts ever since its inception. This week too the show has maintained its legacy and has secured the third spot with 2.1 points.

No.2: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Only and only improvement for Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has maintained its spot on the TRP charts this week too and has secured the second spot with 2.2 points. The current track of the show witnesses Armaan trying his best to win Abhira back in his life.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Ruling the TRP charts as usual, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is once again numero uno with 2.6 points. The current track of the show revolves around Anuj confessing his feelings to Anupamaa and breaking off his relationship with Shruti.

While Mangal Lakshmi and Laughter Chef has dropped on the TRP charts, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has made a steady comeback and has secured the sixth spot.