 Anupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed

Anupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed

A new theory suggests, Anupamaa and Anuj may not reunite any time soon. Read ahead to know more.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since its inception. Starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular character, the current track of the show witnesses the much awaited exposure of Shruti's true face resulting into the cancellation of Shruti and Anuj's wedding.

Read Also
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Finally Confesses His Feelings To Anupamaa, Latter Runs Away
article-image

Well, because the show is a fan favourite, there are often theories and speculations surrounding the upcoming track of the show. One such theory, as reported by Just Showbuz states that the show may take another leap, post which, Anupamaa may go missing. What happens is, Aadhya, who will be unhappy with Anuj and Anupamaa's growing closeness will try to commit suicide. In a bid to save Aadhya, Anupamaa will get hurt. While the Shahs and Kapadias will assume that she has passed away, Anupamaa will actually go missing. On the other hand, Anuj, who will be unable to grasp the passing of his beloved Anupamaa will end up in a rehabiliation centre. A picture of his look was earlier doing rounds on the internet, raising concern amid avid viewers of the show.

Looks like fans of Anupamaa, Anuj and MaAn will have to wait even more longer to witness the much awaited reunion of Anupamaa and Anuj.

Read Also
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Finally Confesses His Feelings To Anupamaa, Latter Runs Away
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Don't Support This': Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Fan's Claims Of Getting Duped Of ₹50 Lakh By...

'I Don't Support This': Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Fan's Claims Of Getting Duped Of ₹50 Lakh By...

Anupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed...

Anupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed...

Shalini Shares Photo With hubby Ajith From Hospital, Fans concerned

Shalini Shares Photo With hubby Ajith From Hospital, Fans concerned

Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Javed Akhtar Purchases Luxurious Apartment Worth ₹7.78 Crore In Mumbai's Juhu

Javed Akhtar Purchases Luxurious Apartment Worth ₹7.78 Crore In Mumbai's Juhu