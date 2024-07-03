Anupamaa Upcoming: Anu To Go Missing Post Leap, Reason Behind Gaurav Khanna's 'Beggar Look' Revealed...

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since its inception. Starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular character, the current track of the show witnesses the much awaited exposure of Shruti's true face resulting into the cancellation of Shruti and Anuj's wedding.

Well, because the show is a fan favourite, there are often theories and speculations surrounding the upcoming track of the show. One such theory, as reported by Just Showbuz states that the show may take another leap, post which, Anupamaa may go missing. What happens is, Aadhya, who will be unhappy with Anuj and Anupamaa's growing closeness will try to commit suicide. In a bid to save Aadhya, Anupamaa will get hurt. While the Shahs and Kapadias will assume that she has passed away, Anupamaa will actually go missing. On the other hand, Anuj, who will be unable to grasp the passing of his beloved Anupamaa will end up in a rehabiliation centre. A picture of his look was earlier doing rounds on the internet, raising concern amid avid viewers of the show.

Looks like fans of Anupamaa, Anuj and MaAn will have to wait even more longer to witness the much awaited reunion of Anupamaa and Anuj.