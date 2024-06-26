Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Finally Confesses His Feelings To Anupamaa, Latter Runs Away

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts for a while now. Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, the current track of the show witnesses Anupamaa learning of Shruti's involvement in the 'Spice and Chutney,' fiasco, post which, she goes ahead to confront her on the same.

In the episode of the show today, Anuj, who will over hear Anupamaa and Yashdeep's conversation about Shruti's involvement in the Spice and Chutney incident will go ahead to confront her. Not only will he slam her for her actions but will also break off his engagement with her. Post this, Shruti will be seen asking Anupamaa to swear on Aadhya and tell whether or not she still loves Anuj.

Well, looks like Anupama has confessed on the same in front of everyone. A video shared by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Aaj Tak, which was later deleted revealed Anuj going behind Anupamaa and hugging her. He kneels down and hugs her and asks her to confess her feelings again. He tells Anupamaa that he was ready to stay in a loveless marriage with Shruti however it is only Anupamaa he loves. He continously asks Anupamaa to confess her feelings to him. However, Anupamaa, weeps on listening to this confession and pushes Anuj away. She later runs from the spot as she chooses to not reply to Anuj. This leaves Anuj heartbroken.

Please anu isbar piche mat hato please 😭😭 #Anupamaa

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna as the titular character. Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP films.