 Anupamaa: Anupamaa Confronts Shruti For Her Filthy Move, Latter Accuses Anu Of Snatching Anuj
Anupamaa has finally learnt of Shruti's involvement in Spice and Chutney's cockroach fiasco.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Star Plus' Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly as the titular character has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts constantly. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa, Anuj and Aadhya coming down to India for Titu and Dimpy's wedding. However, after coming here, a few major revelations dawn upon Anupamaa leaving her shocked and stunned.

In the episode of the show today, the viewers will witness Anupamaa learn about Shruti's involvement in the cockroach fiasco that ruined her career.Anupamaa will over hear Shruti's conversation with Mrs. Smith. Upon learning this, she will confront Shruti and ask her the reason behind this cowardly act. She will also state that by doing so, Shruti has targetted her career, her confidence and so much more. Shruti retaliates and states that Anupamaa has been constantly coming between Anuj and her. She accuses Anupamaa of trying to seperate Anuj and her and ruining her personal life. In retaliation, Anupamaa then tells Shruti that if she thought this was the case, she too should have targetted her personal life instead of her professional life.

In the upcoming episode of the show, everyone in the Shah house have assembled to play truth and dare. Amid the game, Anupamaa decides to question Shruti as she picks the truth option. However, whether or not Anupamaa questions Shruti in front of everyone will be interesting to watch.

