'With No Background, No Godfather But Only God With Me I Have Been Able To Succeed': Anupamaa Fame Vaquar Shaikh (Exclusive)

Vaquar Shaikh, who is currently seen as Yashdeep in Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa, which is produced under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, says he is happy with the way his career has progressed and with all the success he has achieved. With absolutely no connection to the industry, he has managed to carve a niche for himself and has a list of successful projects to his credit too.

“Well, I can't thank the almighty enough for the career he has given me. I'm extremely happy. Yes, you always think that you can do better, but having this feeling is always good because it means you're not content and always have the fire to keep achieving, doing more, and doing better. With no background, no godfather, but only God with me, I think I have been able to succeed thanks to a lot of well-wishers and people who showed a lot of faith and confidence in me, giving me the confidence to take on the responsibility of playing the lead in a show,” he said.

“I have done some nice, beautiful work. When I look back on my career, I want to say that this is not the end of my journey; I'm just in the middle. A lot more beautiful work is going to come to me. The best is yet to come, as I always say. So far, the journey has been beautiful. God has been really kind, and people have been really supportive, giving me work and fans who have always loved me in whatever avatar I play,” he added.

Vaquar says he believes that the best is yet to come and strives to do his best. “It's very important to be inspired by other actors who are doing well in their lives, whether they are working with you, are in your age bracket, or are working in films and OTT. I do get inspired by them,” he said.

“That drives me, gives me power and energy, and provides something to look forward to. This is where I need to be, and I need to keep doing good work. Having inspiration is crucial, as it helps you set a benchmark for yourself. Once you reach that benchmark, you set an even higher one,” he ended.