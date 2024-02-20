Rituraj Singh Death: Rupali Ganuguly, Vaquar Shaikh Mourn Anupamaa Co-Star's Loss

Television actress Rupali Ganguly mourned the death of her Anupamaa co-star Rituraj Singh. The veteran actor passed away after suffering a heart attack and the news of his sudden demise was confirmed by actor Amit Behl. Singh's death has come as a shock to his industry colleagues who took to their respective social media accounts and remembered him.

On Tuesday, Rupali also shared a couple of pictures of Singh on her official Instagram and recalled working with him in Anupamaa. She penned a long emotional note and stated that she will always remember his sense of humour and immense knowledge about cinema.

"Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favorite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed … You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn Sir," Ru

Rupali added, "These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance… Your life stories ,quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered. Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark. May you find peace. Om Shanti."

Vaquar Shaikh, who played Yashpal's younger brother in Anupamaa told Pinkvilla that everyone on the set was in shock. "When I was informed of the unfortunate news about him from people from the show, I thought he was not shooting today. However, later, I was told that he wouldn't ever return to the sets. We have the pressure of delivering episodes and thus we are compelled to shoot, however, everyone on the sets is sad, shocked, and disappointed. We prayed for him on the sets."

He added that they were supposed to shoot together. Recalling working with the late actor a few years ago, he said that he was a star and would beautifully transform himself into powerful character roles.

Singh was reportedly being treated for ailments related to pancreas for the past few days. After appearing in several episodes of the hit daily soap, Singh went missing due to health related issues.

In the show, he played the role of strict hotel owner Yashpal.

Last month, he was also seen in Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi's web series, Indian Police Force, which was directed by Rohit Shetty.

He made his acting debut with the 1989 film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, which also starred Shah Rukh, Arjun Raina, Arundhati Roy, Himani Shivpuri and Manoj Bajpayee among others.

Singh's first TV show as an actor was Banegi Apni Baat. The 1993 show also featured Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, Surekha Sikri, Kalpana Iyer, Arun Bali, Varun Badola and others.

Throughout his career, Singh appeared in various television serials and movies like Hitler Didi, Tol Mol Ke Bol Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laado 2, Ghar Ek Mandir, Anupamaa, Adaalat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more.