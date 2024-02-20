RIP Rituraj Singh: Unseen Photos Of The Actor With His Wife & Children

By: Sachin T | February 20, 2024
Veteran actor Rituraj Singh, who was last seen in the TV show Anupamaa, passed away on February 20 after suffering a heart attack
The actor is survived by his wife Charu Singh, daughter Jahaan and son Adhiraj
Rituraj's wife Charu often shares photos and videos with her family on Instagram
In one of their vacation pictures, Rituraj is seen striking a pose with Adiraj
Rituraj's daughter, Jahaan Singh, is also an actor and writer. Her Instagram bio reads, "I act, write, make jokes, produce theatre and take things to heart"
Rituraj made his acting debut with the 1989 film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Himani Shivpuri and Manoj Bajpayee among others
His first TV show as an actor was Banegi Apni Baat. The 1993 show also featured Irrfan Khan, R Madhavan, Surekha Sikri, Kalpana Iyer, Arun Bali, Varun Badola and others
Rituraj's death has come as a shock to his followers as well as his industry colleagues who took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the actor's demise