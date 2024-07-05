'Every Time Ektaa Kapoor Felt TRP Wasn’t Good, She Said Kisi Ko Maar Do': Shweta Tiwari Recalls Kasautii Zindagi Kay Shoot

Shweta Tiwari |

Actress Shweta Tiwari rose to fame in Television with Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. It was one of the most popular television dramas. The show also had its reboot in 2018 as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, 2018.

In an interview, Shweta remembered her journey in Television and opened up about many twists and turns behind the scenes that happened during the shoot.

Here's What Shweta Revealed

Shweta talked about daily soaps and how they are been portrayed in today's time. She took the example of her much popular series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she stated, “We used to have episodes for an entire week ready. Suddenly, one day we reached the set and we were informed we were shooting tomorrow’s telecast. I was like ‘Why are we shooting tomorrow’s telecast? Don’t we already have everything ready for an entire week?’ I was told everything was scrapped, and Ekta had said Anurag (Kasautii’s main lead) was dying. I was given my script and I found out it was all about Karwa Chauth and then suddenly Aparna killed Anurag. ‘I asked wasn’t Aparna a nice woman?’ But these were the kind of twists and turns we used to have.”

The actress also talked about the TRP, and how it functions in Ekta's show. According to her, “It was all about TRP, every time Ekta felt the TRP wasn’t good, she said ‘kill someone.’ Every time the TRP was any less than 32, she used to be like ‘TRP girgayi kisi ko maaro."

Read Also Ekta Kapoor Skips The 4th Season Of Broken But Beautiful In The Memory Of Late Sidharth Shukla,...

Shweta also stated that with time the Indian daily soaps have failed to improvise with content. According to her, “Whatever scenes, and dialogues they give me now, I be like, ‘I have said and done all this 20 years ago, why am I doing this again?’ People’s thought process has changed."