'Kahaan Se Aa Gaye?': Shweta Tiwari Gets Irritated Seeing Paps Outside Her Mumbai Residence (VIDEO)

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who rarely gets papped in the city, was shocked after shutterbugs landed outside her residence in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. She was seen asking them where they were from and why had they stationed themselves outside her house.

A video of her exchange with the paps has now gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen looking visibly agitated by the commotion outside her residence. "Kahaan se aa gaye tumlog?" she asked the paps as they requested her to pose for some photos.

While the paps stated that they reached the spot seeing her, she shut them down and inquired where they were from. She did not pose for the paps and instead, quickly made her way inside her building.

Shweta's exchange with the paps did not go down well with netizens, and while some commented that the photographers were present at the spot because her PR team had informed them and called her rude, others wondered if they were there for her daughter Palak Tiwari, who is also an actress.

"Dekho to iska gussa media ki wajah se hi popular hoti ho madam," a user commented, while another wrote, "Attitude gharpe rakh". A netizen stated, "Ha what a joke. First she pays and calls the paps and then acts innocent. Hypocrisy at its peak."

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, which marked the director's web debut. She will be next seen in Shetty's upcoming big-budget actioner, Singham Again, which is scheduled to release in theatres this year.

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in key roles.