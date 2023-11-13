7 Times Shweta Tiwari Slayed In Bold Yellow And Purple

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, known for her acting chops is also loved by her fans for her fashion choices. In the picture the actress is spotted wearing a purple saree, with a V-neck blouse and a long earrings
The actress has also posted this picture, in which she is seen posing wearing a mirrorwork Salwar suit with minimal makesup and open hair
The actress known for her classy yet bold clothing style is seen in a purple coloured saree. She paired it up with an orange coloured sleeve blouse, bold makeup and traditional jewellery set
Simply stunning! The actress is seen wearing a heavy mirror work lehenga with bold makeup, long earrrings and open hair
Shweta's love affair with purple is seen again in this picture, where she is wearing a mettalic purple saree with a diamond necklace and minimal makeup
Saree not sorry! The actress is spotted wearing a yellow cotton saree with a contrast green blouse. She used the kohl eyes, bindi and a classic neckpiece to complete the look
Who said a simple cotton kurta set cannot make you look good? Tiwari is seen wearing a purple kurta set with kohl eyes and long silver earrings
Thanks For Reading!