7 Ethnic Outfits Perfect For Twinning With Your Sibling

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
Diwlai is here! While, you might have already done your shopping, here are few ways you can twin with your sibling. Its not necessary to change your plan to wear the saree, you can pair a similar coloured dress with your sibling to ace twinning
Take a cue from the Kaushal brothers on how to rock the twinning trend with similar white kurtas and different duppattas
Wearing similar dresses but in different colours is something you can try as well.
Twinning, but with a twist! Take a cue from Arjun and Anshula Kapoor on how to twin in black. While Arjun wore a black bandgala, Anshula is seen wearing a multi color saree with a black blouse
Same same but different! Take inspiration from Sanon siblings, on how to style different dresses in the same colour. While Kriti wore a bold saree, Nupur chose to wear a lehenga with the same base colour
Dress in white! A colour that can never go wrong. Twin with your sibling and rock the diwali party
You can also wear the same prints in different designs and colours. Katrina Kaif's sisters wearing bandhni print during her haldi ceremony
