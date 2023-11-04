7 Must-Have Ethnic Outfits From Tabu's Wardrobe Perfect For A Glamorous Diwali Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023

Bollywood's finest actress Tabu celebrates her birthday today. Here are few looks that you can steal from the actress for your upcoming festive season

Take a cue from the 'Fitoor' actress on how to style your Banarasi saree. You can wear a contrast blouse with your saree and finish the look with a hairbun that has some roses

Black saree can never go out of fashion! Pair a black saree with bold eyes, open hair and some oxidised jewellery

This look is perfect fro those who don't like wearing sarees or salwars! You can pair a long skirt with a festive Top or simply your shirt. Finish the look with some eyeliner and minimal jewellery

Red is the most popular choice for festive wear. You can pair your Anarkali with minimal makeup and big earrings to rock the night

Seqin is in! Sequin sarees are the perfect choice for night parties due to being lightweight. Pair it up with some smokey eyes and statement earrings

White is a colour that can never go wrong. Take a cue from Tabu on how to keep minimal makeup and statement hairbun with the white ethnic wear

Last but not the least, a classic Salwar Suit can never go out of style. These are perfect for day pujas and festive events at home while your the host

