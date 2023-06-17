6 Indian Looks From Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Promotions That You Can Take Inspiration From

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is known for acting skills, dancing and fashion sense. Here are 6 traditional looks from Kriti Sanon's Adipurush promotions that even you can take inspiration from
This beautiful Anarakali set with a bold Ayodyhya Shawl. She finshed her look with tied hair and choker set
Another Anarkali look! but this time is a pastel blue set with a lot of detail work and net dupatta
Every happy occasion deserves some bling! This black blingy saree with a full blouse is perfect for those sangeet nights. Pair it up with big heavy earrings to finish the look
Pastel pink chikankari sharara set with long kurti is perfect for those morning festivities. Finish the look with pony tail hair and small earrings
A saree with with 2 pallus is in trend. Take a cur from Kriti and pair the saree witha bold colour blouse, minimal makeup and toed up bum with gajra
Printed Silk sarees are always in trend. Make sure to pair it up with a some long sleeves blouse and smokey eyes makeup
Thanks For Reading!