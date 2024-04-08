VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Irritated As Paps Follow Him, Run Around His New Car In Mumbai

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was seen getting agitated at the paparazzi on Sunday after they were spotted running behind his new car and following him up to his residence in Mumbai with their cameras. The actor, who is often seen engaging in friendly banters with the paps, looked visibly irritated as his driver tried to make their way into the building with the new car.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Ranbir can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of his brand new Bentley worth a whopping Rs 8 crore. The shutterbugs, along with their cameras and mobile phones, ran behind his car as soon as he reached near his building, and even tried to follow him inside, but were stopped by the guards.

Their commotion did not go down well with Ranbir, who looked agitated and gestured at the paps asking them what were they doing.

On Saturday evening too, he was seen driving around the city with wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and as they exited Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's residence, their car was mobbed by the paps and locals.

While both Ranbir and Alia smiled from inside the new car, the paps refused to back off, and while driving away, the Animal actor was even seen telling one of the photographers, "Aaja andar baith ja".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film based on the Ramayan. While the shoot of the film has already begun near Mumbai, the actor is expected to join the crew around mid-April.