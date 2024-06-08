Ekta Kapoor Skips The 4th Season Of Broken But Beautiful In The Memory Of Late Sidharth Shukla, Announces 5th Instalment

Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful has gone ahead to be one of the most loved shows on OTT. While the first two seasons of the show were helmed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, the third featured late Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. Sidharth, who bagged the show straight after his victory in Bigg Boss 13, went ahead to be highly loved for his stint in the show. However, after his passing in 2021, the future of the next installment of the show was dwindling.

Well, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle today to announce the upcoming instalment of Broken But Beautriful. However, she has decided to omit the fourth season and has directly gone ahead to announce the fifth season. The ace producer mentions how after the passing of Sidharth Shukla, she has decided to skip the fourth season and how some love stories do not have endings. She further mentioned that she has now decided to write the fifth instalment of the show.

Ekta, sharing a video of the previous instalments of the show writes, ''Had to post this yest ! Better late than never ! My this year begins with love …and a love story ! As I begin writing another story of love longing losing n healing there is I’ll be questions why no season four ! With @realsidharthshukla going there will be no season 4 in his memory n woth d belief …. Some love stories dont end they transcend …now writing another love story another season !!! #brokenbutbeautiful season 5''

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful went ahead to be one of the most succesful seasons of the show.