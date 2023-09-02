Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Photos That Prove The Late Actor Was A Handsome Hunk

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
September 2, 2023, marks actor Sidharth Shukla's second death anniversary
The entire nation woke up to a shock on the morning of September 2, 2021, when news channels flashed that Sidharth Shukla was no more
The Bigg Boss 13 winner died of a massive cardiac arrest in the wee hours of September 2, 2021
Sidharth was one of the most loved television personalities, and his stint on Bigg Boss 13 had earned him millions of fans, if not more
The actor was a heartthrob for millions and he was known for his charming smile and witty personality
Sidharth was a gym and fitness freak and even inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he was never seen missing a workout session
The actor's demise left his near and dear ones shattered and even after 2 years, he is remembered by his fans with only love in their hearts
