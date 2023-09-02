Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Photos That Prove The Late Actor Was A Handsome Hunk

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023

September 2, 2023, marks actor Sidharth Shukla's second death anniversary

The entire nation woke up to a shock on the morning of September 2, 2021, when news channels flashed that Sidharth Shukla was no more

The Bigg Boss 13 winner died of a massive cardiac arrest in the wee hours of September 2, 2021

Sidharth was one of the most loved television personalities, and his stint on Bigg Boss 13 had earned him millions of fans, if not more

The actor was a heartthrob for millions and he was known for his charming smile and witty personality

Sidharth was a gym and fitness freak and even inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he was never seen missing a workout session

The actor's demise left his near and dear ones shattered and even after 2 years, he is remembered by his fans with only love in their hearts

Thanks For Reading!

Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Dines With His Kids At Mumbai Restaurant 
Find out More