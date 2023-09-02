Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Dines With His Kids At Mumbai Restaurant 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Bollywood superstar was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant with girlfriend Saba Azad.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two were photographed by the paparazzi as they entered the popular Hakkasan restaurant, a place frequented by celebs.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Saba wore a bright blue bodycon dress, while Hrithik kept it casual in a white t-shirt and khaki pants.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The duo was joined by Hrithik’s kids from his first marriage with Sussanne Khan.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000. Their son Hrehaan was born in 2006. They later had Hridhaan in 2008.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hrithik makes sure he spends time with his boys despite getting divorced in 2014.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The boys were spotted coming and going on their own in their separate vehicles.
Photo by Varinder Chawla