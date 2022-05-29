Sidharth Shukla's fans turn sentimental as his OTT project 'Broken But Beautiful' turns 1

File Photo

Sidharth Shukla will always be known as a great TV star. He left everyone stunned not just with his great looks but also with his acting chops. He made everyone go weak in their knees when he appeared in Balika Vadhu in which he had played the character of Shivraj Alok Shekhar. After Balika Vadhu, Sidharth went on to do serials like Aahat, Love U Zindagi, CID, Dil Se Dil Tak. He had also participated in many TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

The actor had made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and many more. After winning Bigg Boss 13 trophy, he decided to make his OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful Season 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.

As the show turned one, Sidharth's fans took to their social media to remember the actor. Here's looking at how Shukla's fans on Twitter remembered the actor.

Yes there is pain, it's undeniable & intolerable at times, however, u cud be physically missing, but that self inflicted pain seems glorious coz it has that feel of ur presence! Happy 1 yr of being Magnificent Agastya my love! You'll forever rule this platform! #SidharthShukla

Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. Talking about Broken But Beautiful season 3, the actor essayed the role of Agastya while Sonia played the role of Rumi. The show was based on a toxic bond between the lead characters.