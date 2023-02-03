Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE Updates: Shershaah couple to tie the knot this weekend

It is also said that the super-hit song from 'Shershaah', 'Raatan Lambiyan', is on the sangeet playlist.
Sidharth-Kiara's pre-wedding festivities
The Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies will be on the same day, in the first week of February. The couple has selected marigold and yellow theme for the Haldi.
Special arrangements for guests
Sidharth and Kiara's wedding guests will reportedly start arriving from February 3 in Jaisalmer. The couple has arranged for a desert safari tour and food stalls for fun activities for the guests.
They have also included a spa voucher as a complimentary gift for guests arriving for the wedding.
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to hire Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard for wedding security?
It has been reported that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard Yaseen has been roped in by the couple to look after the security arrangements at the wedding.
They have even worked in the film 'Shershaah' together and their chemistry was loved by the audiences
Sidharth and Kiara have been dating for several years now and the two almost confirmed their relationship on Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan 7' this year.
Sidharth is reportedly in Delhi with his family, busy with personally looking after the final preparations for the wedding.
Kiara Advani to wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga?
A couple of days ago, Kiara was spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence, reportedly for last-minute fittings ahead of the D-Day. While Manish was prodded for details about the wedding, he managed to remain tightlipped and refused to spill the beans.
About Suryagarh Palace
The venue is described as ‘the gateway to the Thar Desert’ on the official website of Suyagrah Jaisalmer, and offers 83 rooms, two gardens and courtyards, and air connectivity to Jaisalmer for weddings. Check out pictures here
The wedding will be a close-knit affair, and it will be followed by a grand reception party in Mumbai.
The couple will tie the knot on February 4 and 5, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding will be complete with festivities like haldi, mehendi and sangeet.
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly tie the knot this weekend and preparations for the grand wedding are in full swing. While the 'Shershaah' couple has remained tightlipped about the most important event of their lives, the wedding venue and dates have been revealed.
