Kiara Advani's rare throwback photos that capture her EPIC transformation

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
Actress Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer
Over the years, Kiara has cemented her position as one of the most popular and promising Bollywood actresses
After making her acting debut in Fugly in 2014, she played MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress
She has been a part of superhit films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo among others
Born as Alia Advani, she changed her first name to Kiara after the release of her first film Fugly
In one of her interviews, Kiara stated that it was Salman Khan's suggestion to change her name, as Alia Bhatt was already an established actress when Kiara made her debut
Kiara has also been a part of several Telugu films
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kiara has now successfully made a space for herself in the film industry
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in a film with Ram Charan and with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha
