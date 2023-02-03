Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding in Mangalore, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding recently
Several pictures of the actor from the wedding and sangeet festivities have surfaced on the internet
The wedding took place in Mangalore in January
File photo
The actors will be seen together for the first time on screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
File photo
Pooja has been constantly sharing photos and videos from her brother's wedding on Instagram
She posed with the bride and groom in one of the pictures
For the wedding, Pooja opted for an orange and golden Kanjeevaram silk saree
She wore a purple sequin lehenga with sleeveless blouse for the sangeet ceremony
