Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding in Mangalore, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023

Bollywood actor Salman Khan attended his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding recently

Several pictures of the actor from the wedding and sangeet festivities have surfaced on the internet

The wedding took place in Mangalore in January

The actors will be seen together for the first time on screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Pooja has been constantly sharing photos and videos from her brother's wedding on Instagram

She posed with the bride and groom in one of the pictures

For the wedding, Pooja opted for an orange and golden Kanjeevaram silk saree

She wore a purple sequin lehenga with sleeveless blouse for the sangeet ceremony

