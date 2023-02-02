Pooja Hegde stuns in ₹1.88 lakh purple sequin lehenga, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023

Actress Pooja Hegde shared several pictures from her brother's sangeet on Instagram

Pooja chose a purple lehenga for the sangeet night and danced the night away in it

The actress looked stunning in the plunging neckline sleeveless blouse and matching lehenga

Reportedly, the cost of Pooja's lehenga is ₹1,88,000

She tied her hair into a half bun and completed her sangeet look with simple makeup

She also gave a glimpse of the fun she had at the sangeet

Pooja also shared several photos with her family members and friends

Thanks For Reading!

Sairat's 'Archi' Rinku Rajguru makes rare stylish appearance in Mumbai
Find out More