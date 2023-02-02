Pooja Hegde stuns in ₹1.88 lakh purple sequin lehenga, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023
Actress Pooja Hegde shared several pictures from her brother's sangeet on Instagram
Pooja chose a purple lehenga for the sangeet night and danced the night away in it
The actress looked stunning in the plunging neckline sleeveless blouse and matching lehenga
Reportedly, the cost of Pooja's lehenga is ₹1,88,000
She tied her hair into a half bun and completed her sangeet look with simple makeup
She also gave a glimpse of the fun she had at the sangeet
Pooja also shared several photos with her family members and friends
Thanks For Reading!