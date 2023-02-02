Sairat's 'Archi' Rinku Rajguru makes rare stylish appearance in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023

Actress Rinku Rajguru was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress shot to fame with the Marathi film 'Sairat'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rinku made a rare appearance in Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked stylish in a casual checkered shirt and black jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked completely different from her famous 'Archi' avatar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

'Sairat' released in the year 2016 and the film was a mega blockbuster

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rinku also won a National Award for her role in Sairat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

In 2022, she made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

