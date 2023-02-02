Sairat's 'Archi' Rinku Rajguru makes rare stylish appearance in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023
Actress Rinku Rajguru was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress shot to fame with the Marathi film 'Sairat'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rinku made a rare appearance in Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She looked stylish in a casual checkered shirt and black jeans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She looked completely different from her famous 'Archi' avatar
Photo by Varinder Chawla
'Sairat' released in the year 2016 and the film was a mega blockbuster
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rinku also won a National Award for her role in Sairat
Photo by Varinder Chawla
In 2022, she made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
