Photos: Karan Johar throws star-studded birthday bash for kids Yash and Roohi

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are turning 6 this year

Photos by Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday, KJo threw a grand birthday bash for his twins, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood

Karan wore a quirky Mickey Mouse sweatshirt as he posed with his bestfriends Manish Malhotra and Neha Dhupia

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with son Taimur Ali Khan

KJo's BFF Rani Mukerji was also papped at the party

Farah Khan sported a bright pink top with a quirky Minnie Mouse hairband

Arpita Khan Sharma with daughter Aayat

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shilpa Shetty with kids Viaan and Samisha

Maniesh Paul with son Yuvann

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli trek with little Vamika in Uttarakhand
Find out More