Photos: Karan Johar throws star-studded birthday bash for kids Yash and Roohi

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are turning 6 this year
Photos by Varinder Chawla
On Wednesday, KJo threw a grand birthday bash for his twins, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood
Karan wore a quirky Mickey Mouse sweatshirt as he posed with his bestfriends Manish Malhotra and Neha Dhupia
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with son Taimur Ali Khan
KJo's BFF Rani Mukerji was also papped at the party
Farah Khan sported a bright pink top with a quirky Minnie Mouse hairband
Arpita Khan Sharma with daughter Aayat
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shilpa Shetty with kids Viaan and Samisha
Maniesh Paul with son Yuvann
Thanks For Reading!