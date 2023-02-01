In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli trek with little Vamika in Uttarakhand

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 01, 2023
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have time and again proved their love for the nature
The couple were recently seen enjoying a trek in the forests of Uttarakhand
What was even more impressive was that Anushka and Virat did not leave their daughter behind and instead, took her along with them for the trek
Virat and Anushka took turns to carry 2-year-old Vamika on their backs
In one of the pictures, Virat was seen being one doting dad as he held Vamika while she played with the water
"There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top..." Anushka captioned the post
Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021
The couple has been taking their daughter to trips around the world
The family recently visited Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram in Rishikesh
Anushka also posted a picture of herself meditating by the Ganga in Rishikesh
Thanks For Reading!