In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli trek with little Vamika in Uttarakhand

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 01, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have time and again proved their love for the nature

The couple were recently seen enjoying a trek in the forests of Uttarakhand

What was even more impressive was that Anushka and Virat did not leave their daughter behind and instead, took her along with them for the trek

Virat and Anushka took turns to carry 2-year-old Vamika on their backs

In one of the pictures, Virat was seen being one doting dad as he held Vamika while she played with the water

"There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top..." Anushka captioned the post

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021

The couple has been taking their daughter to trips around the world

The family recently visited Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram in Rishikesh

Anushka also posted a picture of herself meditating by the Ganga in Rishikesh

