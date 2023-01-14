Virat Kohli shares cute snap with Anushka Sharma, pic goes viral

Virat Kohli is having a great start to 2023. He smashed his 45th ODI hundred, a 87-ball 113, to guide India to a 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening game on Tuesday. Kohli is also having a good family time as he was seen pictured visiting Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura recently. Now, the star India batsman shared a picture of him with Anushka on a beach.

Kohli's confession

Earlier, Kohli admitted being in complete denial about his "vulnerabilities" and "frustrations" during his poor run of form, which in turn also made him "cranky" and "snappy" with his family and friends. "In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective," Kohli told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv.

Rekindling passion

Kohli reiterated the need to be away from his primary passion in order to rekindle it and feel hungry once again. "I was far off from my cricket. My attachments, my desire, had totally taken over. That's when I realised that I can't be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around, I have to accept it. I can't be in denial," Kohli admitted his frailties.

An advice from Kohli

In fact, he had a word of advice for Surya, who is in the form of his life as far as T20Is are concerned. "Sometimes what happens, you (Surya) will also experience it as you play more and more now, people look at you differently. When Surya goes out to play, people will say that Surya will do it. To keep up with it is an intense process," he told his junior colleague about the weight of expectations that he has carried for more than a decade now. One only realises the downside when form deserts a player, said Kohli. "When your cricket is going well, all these things flow well but whenever there is a slight dip, in my case, frustration started creeping in because I wanted to play in a certain way but my cricket was not allowing me to play like before."