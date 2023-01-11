DCW chief Swati Maliwal asks police to file FIR against trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters | Twitter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday took to Twitter and asked the Police to file FIR against the trolls of cricketer Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's daughters Vamika and Ziva.

Mailwal posted two blurred screenshots of the social media posts and wrote, "Some accounts are making nasty comments by posting pictures of daughters of two big players of the country Virat Kohli and Dhoni on Twitter

She asked how can someone say such nasty things about a 2-year-old (Vamika) and a 7-year-old girl (Ziva). "If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter?" she added.

It should be noted that Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika have turned two-year-old today. Several fans of the duo took to Twitter to wish the kid. However, a few of them also trolled her.

देश के 2 बड़े खिलाड़ी विराट कोहली और धोनी की बच्चियों की तस्वीरें ट्विटर पर डालकर कुछ एकाउंट्स भद्दी टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं। 2 साल & 7 साल की बच्ची के बारे में ऐसी घटिया बातें? कोई खिलाड़ी नहीं पसंद तो क्या उसकी बच्ची को गाली दोगे? पुलिस को FIR दर्ज करने के लिए नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/9ybadS659r — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 11, 2023

Rape threat against Ziva after CSK loss

Disappointed cricket fans trolling players is not new in India after the team loses any match. However, the trolls, sometimes abuse the family members of the players. This is not the first time when we are experiencing online trolling of the daughter of the crikerter.

In 2020, an Instagram user had sent rape threats to MS Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva. The disturbing incident happened after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi.

Later, Gujrat Police had detained a 16-year-old boy from Mundra in Kutch for allegedly issuing rape threats to Ziva.