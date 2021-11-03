'Someone had courage to counter trolls': Here's why Rahul Gandhi and Virat Kohli are trending on Twitter

The Delhi Commission for Women Tuesday sent a notice to the city police, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after India's two straight losses in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended support to the cricketer and urged him to forgive those trolling him as they are "filled with hate because nobody gives them any love".

"Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tweet led to a lot of trolls using the phrase 'Dear Virat' to troll Gandhi and Kohli alike. However, soon Kohli and Gandhi's fan came to their aid and spread lovely messages to them.

Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli has been at the receiving end of fierce online criticism in the wake of India's poor showing and also his strong comments calling out the targeting of teammate Mohammed Shami.

India lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night, severely jeopardising their chances of making the semifinals.

Ahead of the match, a livid Kohli had hit back at "spineless trolls" who attacked Shami's religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targeting people for their faith is "the most pathetic thing" to do.

The Delhi Women's panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

A senior official of Delhi Police said the notice has been received and the force has already taken cognisance of the matter and is conducting an inquiry.

It has been reported that online rape threats directed at Kohli's nine-month-old daughter are being issued since the team's defeat in an India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the DCW said in the notice.

With inputs from PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:01 PM IST