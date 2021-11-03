e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi says "can't let guard down after 1 billion milestone"
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

Watch: Man assaulted, allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aligarh; video goes viral

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Pixabay

Representational Photo | Pixabay

Advertisement

A young Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two men after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at a village in Aligarh.

Circle officer Atrauli, S P Singh said that an FIR has been registered at Harduaganj police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim Aamir Khan's father, two days after the incident.

The circle officer said that Rahissuddin did not mention that his son was forced to raise slogans by the accused Devendra and his father Raju.

Police claimed that the man was beaten up following a clash between the two sides after an argument over the price of clothes.

The accused have been booked and arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

Aamir, however, claimed that the father-son duo first asked him his name, then beat him with sticks and forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" when he reached his neighbouring village Nagla Khema to sell clothes.

"They also snatched Rs 10,000 and my mobile phone," he alleged, adding that he had made a video of the incident.

When police took the accused into their custody, they started chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and threw stones at a person who was filming their arrest.

Here's the video:

Advertisement

The video has gone viral earning a lot of condemnation for the attack and the hatred.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: You're one of the most popular PM in the world, come join my party, Israeli PM Bennett...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:47 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal