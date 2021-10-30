'Landmark stand by one of India's biggest sporting heroes': Twitter reacts after Virat Kohli lashes out at trolls for targeting Mohammed Shami

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday lashed out at "spineless trolls" for targeting speedster Mohammed Shami over his religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural ICC T20 World Cup game.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do," skipper Kohli didn't mince words on the eve of his team's crucial match against New Zealand when asked about the trolling that his senior pacer faced.

For Kohli, social media trolls are nothing but a bunch of "spineless" people, who don't have the courage to face real people in real life.

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," he said.

"Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion.

"That is a very sacred and a personal thing and that should be left there," Kohli said.

The skipper said that he doesn't want to waste time on losers, who overlook the fact that Shami had made some great contribution for the country.

"....Mohammad Shami has won India number of matches in the last few years and has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to making an impact in games in Test cricket. If people can overlook that...I honestly don't even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people and neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team," the Indian skipper said.

Meanwhile, Twitter users lauded Kohli for taking a stand and slamming the trolls.

"Mr Sunil Gavaskar had saved a family from a mob in front of his home in 1993. After that incident, this is a landmark stand by one of India's biggest sporting heroes. Do not mess with his team. Proud of you @imVkohli," a Twitter user said.

"Well said @imVkohli and I am so proud to hear this. If all people in the public domain, with a voice, speak these simple and necessary lines it would go a long way in making India better. I fully agree with you and big time R-E-S-P-E-C-T and May your tribe increase," said another Twitter user.

Check out the tweets below:

(With PTI inputs)

Saturday, October 30, 2021