WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan dance at Eden Gardens after IND vs SL 2nd ODI

India registered a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday. After Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215, the visitors' bowlers reduced India to 86-4. But KL Rahul kept his calm and batted sensibly under pressure to make an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, and struck a crucial 75-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take India over the line with 40 balls to spare, giving the hosts' an unassailable 2-0 series lead. After the win, India batsmen Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were seen grooving to the music played at the iconic stadium.

India in trouble

Coming to the match, chasing 216, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked six boundaries in the first four overs. But the duo fell in the span of four balls — Rohit nicked behind off Chamika Karunaratne without any footwork while Gill picked out short midwicket off Lahiru Kumara through a short-arm pull. Kumara inflicted more damage by getting a length ball to come in sharply and Virat Kohli, stuck in the crease, got an inside edge to the stumps, as India's top three fell in power-play. Shreyas Iyer pulled with conviction and was lucky in getting boundaries off leading edges. But he played the wrong line off Kumara and was trapped lbw. He took a review, but replays showed ball clipping leg-stu

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya rescue India

Rahul joined forces with Hardik to get India's chase back on track. The duo took their time to weather the early storm. After India's 100 was achieved, the duo began to punish loose deliveries from the Sri Lankan bowlers. When Rajitha bowled too full and sprayed down leg, Hardik was quick in driving through mid-off and flicking through backward square leg for boundaries. When Hasaranga overpitched, Rahul leant forward to drive through cover for four. In the next over, Kumara overpitched and Rahul lofted over mid-off for another four.

Kuldeep Yadav wins it for India

After Rahul got his fifty in 93 balls on a no-ball, Kuldeep Yadav brought out a fierce cut through backward point for a boundary. Rahul took India closer to win with flicks and inside edges fetching him boundaries off Rajitha, followed by a top-edge on pull flying over keeper's head to make it three fours in an over. Kuldeep finished off the chase with a four slapped through mid-off to give India series win. Earlier, Siraj overcame a wayward start to pick 3/30 in 5.4 overs, while Kuldeep was excellent in the middle overs to take 3/51 in his ten overs. Umran Malik shined with 2/48 in seven overs while Axar Patel was miserly in his 1/16 off five overs.