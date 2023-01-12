WATCH: Hardik Pandya caught abusing on stump mic as substitute Indian fielder gets late in bringing him water

Hardik Pandya |

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday was caught on the stump microphone, abusing a substitute fielder for getting late in bringing him water on the field.

The incident occured during Sri Lanka's innings after the end of the 11th over when the Indian 12th man got an earful from Pandya.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media as users immediately spotted it and posted a short clip online.

“Paani manga tha last over , g**d marwa rahe ho udhar,” Hardik can be allegedly heard saying in videos shared on social media.

Sri Lanka Struggling in Kolkata

Sri Lanka at the time were 58 for 1 in 11 overs and were later reduced to 177 for 8 in 34 overs at the time of publishing this article.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked three wickets so far while Umran Malik grabbed a couple to leave the visitors reeling at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India will take an unbeatable series lead if they win this match. The Men in Blue had defeated the Lankans by 67 runs in the first ODI in Guwahati.