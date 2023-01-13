IND vs SL: India head coach Rahul Dravid suffers health scare, leaves to Bengaluru for check up

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL: India head coach Rahul Dravid suffers health scare, leaves to Bengaluru for check up

Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday with the team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
India's head coach Rahul Dravid | PTI
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid suffered a health scare ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. According to reports, Dravid felt unwell at the team hotel. He was treated immediately and medications were prescribed. He will not be travelling with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the third and the final ODI on Friday.

