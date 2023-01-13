IND vs SL: India head coach Rahul Dravid suffers health scare, leaves to Bengaluru for check up

India's head coach Rahul Dravid | PTI

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid suffered a health scare ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. According to reports, Dravid felt unwell at the team hotel. He was treated immediately and medications were prescribed. He will not be travelling with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the third and the final ODI on Friday.

India have wrapped up the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after their four-wicket win in the second game on Thursday. Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday with the team.