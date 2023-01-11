Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: Here's a look at The Wall's finest Test innings, in pics

Dravid's 146-run performance against England at the Oval in 2011 is one of his most underappreciated efforts. India batters had a dismal series, and the team was 0-3 down heading into the last match. Dravid opened the batting and went on to score an unbroken 146. His innings did not save the game for India, but he went on to become the team's leading run-scorer in the series

Pic: BCCI