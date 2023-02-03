In Pics: Kiara Advani's bridal looks ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in Rajasthan
They will tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family members
Over the years, several pictures of Kiara in bridal outfits have gone viral on the internet
While some pictures are from her Bollywood films, others are from her ad shoots
The pictures prove that she will be the most gorgeous bride ever
According to several media reports, Kiara will wear Manish Malhotra's lehenga for her wedding
Kiara has been a Manish Malhotra muse for many years, and the two always create magic with their collaboration
Kiara and Sidharth have been dating for several years. However, they have remained tightlipped about their relationship
They were seen together on screen in the film Shershaah
