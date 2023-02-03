In Pics: Kiara Advani's bridal looks ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in Rajasthan

They will tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family members

Over the years, several pictures of Kiara in bridal outfits have gone viral on the internet

While some pictures are from her Bollywood films, others are from her ad shoots

The pictures prove that she will be the most gorgeous bride ever

According to several media reports, Kiara will wear Manish Malhotra's lehenga for her wedding

Kiara has been a Manish Malhotra muse for many years, and the two always create magic with their collaboration

Kiara and Sidharth have been dating for several years. However, they have remained tightlipped about their relationship

They were seen together on screen in the film Shershaah

